A family of dogs is looking for a new home after their owner had to give them up when he lost his home.

Lady and her offspring, Holly and Bruiser, were rescued by Woodside Animal Welfare Sanctuary, on the edge of Plympton in Plymouth.

They are among a growing number of pets being handed in to rescue centres because their owners have lost their homes, according to staff at the sanctuary.

Sanctuary manager Dawn Cornish said: “Their owner has already been through so much trauma and, on top of this, he has had to give up his dogs.

"They were clearly loved and looked after. For their owner it’s really, really difficult.”

They are house-trained and fine when left for a few hours. Credit: Woodside Animal Welfare Sanctuary

Kennel assistant Natasha Morris was on duty when Lady, Holly and Bruiser arrived.

Natasha said: “They are settling down now. It’s early days but they are a lot more confident than when they first came in.

“We are trying to home the three of them together because they are very close. They are very friendly dogs who like attention and cuddles.”

Lady, eight, and her seven-year-old son and daughter are good with other dogs and are used to children.

They are house-trained and fine when left for a few hours.

“We are trying to home the three of them together because they are very close." Credit: Woodside Animal Welfare Sanctuary

Each week, the charity has calls from people needing help because they are being made homeless or are moving into rented accommodation that doesn’t allow pets.

Sanctuary manager Dawn Cornish said: “We are seeing an increase in situations where people are having to give up their pets because they are losing their homes.

"It is so upsetting for the animals and the owners. We do all that we can to help as we do not want to add to the trauma.

" If you can offer Lady, Holly and Bruiser a home, please visit www.woodsidesanctuary.org.uk or call 01752 347503."