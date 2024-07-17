Play Brightcove video

This was the scene following the fire.

A 65-year-old man has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life following a fire in Timsbury, which led to the residents being led to safety.

Timothy Hurdle, of High Street, Timsbury, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Thursday 18 July.

Emergency services were called to a residential property in the village in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday 16 July.

A cordon was put in place and residents living within the area had to leave their homes. They were allowed back at around 4.30pm yesterday when police lifted the cordon.

At the time, Avon and Somerset Police said: "At 4.44am, Avon Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a fire at an address in High Street. They informed us of the incident at 5.15am.