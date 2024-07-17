A 37-year-old man is in hospital with life-changing injuries and a woman has been arrested after a suspected poisoning in Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to a property on Victoria Road in Torquay at around 10am on Sunday 14 July.

It is understood the man had ingested a chemical called ammonia hydroxide. He was taken to hospital.

A 31-year woman from Torquay was arrested on suspicion of poisoning, and has been released on bail until 18 July.

The property was evacuated while emergency services made sure there was no further risk to any other occupant. Victoria Road was also closed temporarily to allow access to the property.

Victoria Road was closed for a short period of time. Credit: Google maps

A spokesperson for the force said: "Police were called at around 10am on Sunday 14 July following concerns for the welfare of a man who had been taken to hospital with injuries.

"It was further reported that he was believed to have ingested a chemical.

"Officers attended a property on Victoria Road and evacuated it whilst enquires were carried out in relation to the item and to ensure that there was no wider risk to any other occupant.

"An item that was seized has been tested by the fire service and confirmed as ammonia hydroxide.

"A 37-year-old man remains in hospital with injuries believed to be life-changing.

"A 31-year woman from Torquay was arrested on suspicion of causing or administering a poison or noxious thing with intent to injure, aggrieve or annoy. She has been released on bail until 18 July.

"Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident."