Plans unveiled for a 20mph zone in parts of Plymouth city centre

Plans have been unveiled for a 20mph zone in parts of Plymouth city centre.

The zone would include much of the south Stoke and north Stonehouse areas and Plymouth City Council has written to people living in the area to get their views on the idea.

The plans include a new pedestrian and cycle crossing on Mill Bridge, linking Stonehouse Creek to Victoria Park.

On Eldad Hill the council says there have been requests for 20mph limits due to the high speeds, the volume of traffic and the narrow footpath.

The proposed 20mph zone also includes residential streets and the area covered by an existing 20mph zone at the High Street Academy and Millbay Primary Academy.

The proposals will be on public display at a stand in Victoria Park between 10am and 4pm on Saturday 20 July.

Cabinet member for transport Mark Coker said: “These proposals are based on feedback from residents who have been concerned about excessive speeds, accidents and near misses.

“The aim is to increase safety for all road users and pedestrians, including children attending the local schools, while making it easier for drivers by creating a clearly signed zone rather than having side roads with different speed limits to the one you are joining or leaving. Most of the roads in the proposed zone are narrow and fairly congested, so it is unsafe to go any faster anyway.

“You do hear some people claim that 20mph zones are just about councils wanting to raise income from enforcement fines, but I can say categorically that these proposals have absolutely nothing to do with that. The Council does not receive a penny from speed cameras. This is about keeping people safe”