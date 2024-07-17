The man accused of killing two people and leaving their bodies in two suitcases in Bristol has been remanded in custody following a court hearing at the Old Bailey in London.

Yostin Andres Mosquera was charged with two counts of murder on Monday 15 July - days after the discovery of two men's body parts in suitcases a Clifton Suspension Bridge.

Prosecutors allege he killed 62-year-old Albert Alfonso and 71-year-old Paul Longworth between 8 and 10 July in the London borough of Hammersmith and Fulham.

Mr Longworth was British and Mr Alfonso was originally from France but had obtained British citizenship, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The two men had previously been in a relationship and still lived together at a flat in Scotts Road.

Police say both victims were known to Mosquera and he had been staying with them at the Scotts Road address for a short period of time.

Mosquera appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from HMP Belmarsh, speaking only to give his date of birth.

The 34-year-old was not asked to enter a plea. He did not apply for and was not granted bail.

A three-week trial was scheduled for 14 April next year and Mosquera is next due to appear for a plea hearing in October.