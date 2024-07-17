Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a man was found in the water at French Weir Park, Taunton.

Police were called at 8.30am this morning, Wednesday 17 July and found the man who was declared dead at the scene.

It’s thought the man is local and officers are trying to find out who he is so they can inform his next of kin.

A post-mortem examination will be held to find out the cause of the man’s death.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Rebecca Wells-Cole said: "We’re making every effort to identify the victim as soon as we can to update his next of kin and give them the support they need.

"We know this incident will cause upset and distress in the community. At this time we’re treating this as an isolated incident and are not aware of any risk to the wider public.

"Officers with the Taunton Neighbourhood Policing Team will be carrying out high-visibility patrols in the park and surrounding area and we encourage any members of the public to approach them if they have any questions or concerns.

"A cordon will remain in place while enquiries are carried out at the scene.”