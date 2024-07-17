There are renewed calls for more safety measures along the sea wall at Dawlish after a woman in a mobility scooter fell to her death.

The incident happened at around 2.30pm on Saturday 13 July. The woman in her 70s died at the scene.

The death comes after a teenager also died falling from the wall in 2023.

Network Rail said is considering if action can be taken to reduce the risk of further fatal accidents.

This latest incident comes after a Ukrainian refugee schoolgirl died after slipping off the wall while walking in the dark.

Albina Yevko died after falling from the wall while walking in the dark.

An inquest heard 14-year-old Albina Yevko, who came to the UK from the war-torn country in April 2022, was reported missing on the evening of 4 March last year.

She was later found unconscious next to the sea wall on Dawlish beach. She was airlifted to hospital in Exeter where she died the next morning.

Following Albina's death, a petition was set up calling for the sea wall to be made safer. It has now had almost 1,500 signatures.

The coroner concluded that Albina's death had been accidental, and is expected to publish a prevention of further deaths report.

The sea wall at Dawlish beach. Credit: Network Rail

The sea wall runs from Dawlish to Dawlish Warren and is popular with walkers and runners, but parts of it have no lights or protective handrail.

A painted line which designed to give users guidance along the wall has also eroded away.

The most recent death has prompted more calls from the community to increase safety measures.

Cllr Suzanne Sanders (Lib Dem, Chudleigh) said the most recent incident had had an impact on many local residents.

“Our thoughts are with all of them,” she said. “We really have to address this problem.”

She said Network Rail would be invited to meet councillors again to discuss the area.

Cllr John Parrott (Lib Dem, Kenn Valley) said the rail company had told a Devon Rail Forum meeting that a risk assessment covering the entire length of the wall would be published within eight weeks, and would be followed by a consultation with local councils.

Devon and Cornwall Police said received reports at around 2.30pm on Saturday 13 July after concerns were raised for the welfare of a woman who had fallen from the sea wall on a mobility scooter near Lady's Mile, Dawlish.

In a statement a force spokesperson said: "Emergency services attended the scene, and the road was closed while multiple agencies assisted.

"The woman, who was in her 70s, was pronounced deceased at the scene, and her next of kin are aware.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file was prepared for the coroner."

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We are very sorry to learn of the tragic incident that occurred in Dawlish.

" Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the person involved.

“We are making enquiries to ascertain fully the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“An independent risk assessment was commissioned following the completion of the second phase of the new wall in 2023 and the outcome is due shortly.

“We are considering if action can be taken to reduce the risk of death occurring and willbe taking into account the particular circumstances of the incident on 13 July 2024 in our risk assessment of the entire sea wall, old and new.”