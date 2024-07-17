A veteran who served with the Royal Tank Regiment during the Second World War is finally being presented with his medals - 80 years late.

George Lewis, who is now 98 and lives in Watchet, Somerset, saw action in Belgium and Germany.

Mr Lewis didn't receive his medals his medals at the time and it’s thought they may have been sent to the wrong address.

Neighbours contacted the Regimental Association who have now provided the medals.

George will be formally presented with them by a Deputy Lieutenant of Somerset, Brigadier Richard Toomey, at an event being organised by the Royal British Legion. It will be held at the RBL Club in Mill Lane, Watchet on Saturday July 20.

Brigadier Toomey said: “We’re not sure why Mr Lewis never got his medals when he should have done, but thanks to his neighbours and with the help of the regiment and the Royal British Legion we are going to make sure we do this properly.

“His generation deserve our utmost respect and admiration and this is the least we can do. It will be an honour to present him with his medals on behalf of the Lord-Lieutenant.”

Mr Lewis’ daughter Liz said: “Dad is thrilled to be finally getting his medals. I think we can say he is tickled pink with the fuss that is being made.”