Archive footage from 1960s shows Torbay in its tourism heyday

Watch archive footage showing Torbay in 1968

Bikinis on the beach, classic car shows, families building sandcastles and waiters racing each other through the streets.

Archive footage from 1968 shows Torbay in its tourism heyday, a stark contrast to the struggles felt by many in the industry in 2024.

Hotel and guest house owners have told ITV West Country they are fighting for survival thanks to the cost of living crisis. But 50 years ago it was all so different.

Footage from 1968 shows packed beaches in Torquay and Paignton. Credit: British Pathe

Torbay was seen as a prime holiday destination for people all around the UK. Credit: British Pathe

Waiters used to race each other through the streets in a Torquay summer tradition. Credit: British Pathe

Classic car shows were another popular attraction. Credit: British Pathe