A new faster ferry service from Cornwall to the Isles of Scilly is due to come into service in the week commencing Monday 22 July.

The high speed catamaran, Atlantic Wolff, has arrived at Newlyn Harbour and is now undergoing final sea trials.

When it comes into service it will cut the journey time between Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly to under two hours, with a maximum operating speed of 28 knots. At the moment the Scillonian Ferry takes around 2 hours 45 minutes.

Over the last couple of months the new vessel has been fitted out in Portsmouth. It has just over 400 seats over two decks.

Scilly Ferries say they will be running two return sailings a day between Penzance and St Mary’s and it is anticipated the service will run as late into the autumn as the weather permits.

Next year, in a full season, the ferry will be operational between April and October.

John Wood, the CEO of Harland & Wolff and Scilly Ferries, said: “We are delighted that Scilly Ferries enters into service soon giving day trippers and Scilly residents alike a fast, friendly and flexible service.

“This is the service the local community has been calling for over many, many years. It will bring much needed tourists to the islands and boost the islands’ economy.

"We know from meeting people locally there is a huge pent-up demand.”