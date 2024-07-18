Play Brightcove video

Sam Blackledge reports from Torbay where hotel owners are fighting for their future

Hotel owners in Torbay say they are experiencing the slowest start to a summer season for many years - and some fear the industry could come close to collapse if nothing changes.

Guest houses are feeling the impact as people either go abroad, or opt for a shorter break than usual.

Catharine Hooper, who runs the Brantwood guest house, said the cost of living crisis is "the worst thing that's happened in 15 years".

"It's crippling us, and whether or not we survive it is another matter," she said.

"You used to get people for a week at a time, and that doesn't happen now. It's a lot of one nighters, a lot of short breaks, not many people that come for a whole week at a time. It has changed a lot."

Stephen says he has been putting his savings into the business but they will not last forever. Credit: ITV News

Stephen Furness, who runs the Belgrave Sands Hotel, says he has been ploughing money into the business but is seeing dwindling returns.

"If we keep going as we are, putting our savings in to keep everything going, there's only so long your savings will last," he said

"Everyone is worried. We look good, but the net profit is not good. We've got a lot of good operators that are trying very hard, so let's hope it will all come back."

Denise says her cafe is just about breaking even. Credit: ITV News

And it's not just hotels that are feeling the squeeze. Restaurants and cafe owners like Denise Darby at the Cafe Del Mar say fewer people are able to treat themselves.

"We're not as busy as we were before lockdown, and I do know a lot of people who don't go out to eat because they can't afford to anymore," Denise said.

"So we're not making a lot of money, if anything just breaking even really."