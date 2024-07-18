Paignton and Newquay Zoos announce redundancies as running costs hit £1m a month

A number of redundancies have been announced at Paignton Zoo in Devon and Newquay Zoo in Cornwall.

Both are run by the Wild Planet Trust, which is blaming what it calls a series of crippling challenges for the announcement.

A special rescue package has been put together to ensure the future viability of both zoos and the trust says the welfare and safety of the animals remains their top priority.

Operational costs for both zoos now amount to £1 million per month, which the trust says means they have to take cost-cutting measures, including staff redundancies.

Lions at Newquay Zoo

Stephen Kings, interim Executive Chair of the Trust, stated: "Unfortunately, the combination of COVID-19, Avian Influenza, and the cost-of-living crisis has resulted in fewer visitors to our zoos over the past few years.

"It is often forgotten that we are a charity purely funded by our supporters, members and visitors.

"Therefore this has forced the Trust to cut costs, which inevitably means redundancies.

"This decision has not been taken lightly. We consider ourselves a family at the zoo, but we have no option but to review our staff and operating costs."

The Trust still owes more than £1 million to the government for a loan taken during the COVID-19 pandemic when zoos were forced to close down.

Additionally, Avian Influenza resulted in more than £1 million in lost revenue in 2022, and the cost-of-living crisis has further decreased visitor numbers and income.

Mr Kings added: "The health and welfare of our animals is our number one priority.

"We are working specifically to raise capital funding to refurbish the large mammal house, rehouse the baboons, reopen the currently closed Croc Swamp at Paignton, to extend old buildings to provide better accommodation for animals, develop the penguin pool, and remove the overgrown maze at Newquay.

"We have many other improvement plans in place for future developments so therefore need the support of everyone who loves our zoos."

The Trust has spoken to local councils and tourism leaders about the current situation and to explore potential partnerships.