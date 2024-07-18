Plans unveiled for low traffic neighbourhood in South Bristol

Plans have been unveiled to create a low traffic neighbourhood in South Bristol to stop people taking shortcuts through residential streets.

Bollards and planters will be installed in certain parts of Bedminster, Southville and Windmill Hill, to reduce traffic.

Bristol City Council claims the changes would “create a better balance” between how streets are used, making them safer, quieter and less polluted. The project is the second one in the city, with a similar scheme planned for Barton Hill, Redfield and St George.

A new public consultation is giving people the chance to have their say about what changes should be made to the roads across an area stretching from Ashton Vale to Totterdown.

A map of where the proposed zone would cover. Credit: Bristol City Council.

Green Councillor Tony Dyer, council leader and representing Southville, said: “This project is about creating better neighbourhoods for everyone to live in. We want to cut down on rat-runs and through-traffic to create safer streets for our children and make it easier and more pleasant to walk and cycle.

"South Bristol Liveable Neighbourhoods represents a huge investment in the area, and we want everyone to have a say to help us develop the plans for the next stage.”

Drivers would still be able to access every street in the area by vehicle, although some might have to take slightly longer routes.

Other changes could include improving pedestrian crossings, planting more trees, installing more benches, and upgrading lighting.

The council hopes that reducing traffic will encourage more people to walk, cycle or scoot around the area instead of travelling by car.

The consultation will run until 13 October and people living in the area can tell the council what they like and what they want to improve.

The East Bristol Liveable Neighbourhood has proved controversial, and a trial is expected to launch this summer.

Many people living in the area support the plans, particularly due to fears over road safety, speeding cars and frequent crashes. But others oppose them due to the increased lengths of their journeys in a car or van.