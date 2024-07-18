A woman who received a mesh operation that may have been unnecessary from a Bristol surgeon has told ITV West Country he should "never be allowed to work again".

Alison Buse, now aged 38, was only in her mid-twenties when she was referred to Antony Dixon at the Spire Hospital in Bristol.

She's one of hundreds of people who claim to have suffered painful side effects following a mesh operation carried out by the surgeon.

Mr Dixon worked at both Southmead and the Spire Hospital where he carried out procedures such as rectopexy mesh and STARR, which involves using staples, to treat rectal prolapse.

Following numerous complaints, North Bristol NHS Trust carried out a review and said more than 200 patients had been given unnecessary bowel operations by Mr Dixon.

Today (18 July), Mr Dixon was suspended from practicing medicine for six months after a tribunal ruled he failed to provide adequate clinical care.

Mr Dixon maintains he always acted in good faith and that complications can arise from surgery. He has issued an apology to his patients.

Anthony Dixon arriving at the hearing in Manchester.

But Ms Buse claims the side effects she experienced were so severe she has now been registered disabled, and is prescribed morphine to live with the pain.

The mother-of-two was referred to The Spire Hospital through private healthcare, where she met Mr Dixon.

Speaking of that first interaction she said: "He told me that I had a prolapse and that he could fix it for me. That he would do something called a rectopexy mesh and that would solve it.

"His words were ‘please don't worry, I will change your life and I will make you feel better’.

"He was adamant that this would help and this was the only surgery and option available."

The Spire hospital previously found that the operation may not have been necessary and Mr Dixon's informed consent process was inadequate, but that the surgery was technically competent and there were no concerns with the outcome of Ms Buse’s operation, but she claims she has had numerous operations as a result of his surgery.

Following the surgery Ms Buse said she started experiencing chronic pain.

She added: "I wish I hadn't gone to see him. I wish I hadn't trusted him. I wish I'd questioned and asked more but I think the way he explained, and what he told me about the surgery and that it would be life changing, I thought that was it.

"I didn't think there was any other option and I thought I'd get better.

"I think he knew. When I think back over the conversation and the interaction, he was very pushy with that operation.

"I think he should have his licence taken off him forever. That's it.

"I have two young children. Having those two children does make me carry on because, in all honesty, I have said to my mother, if I didn't have them I would have given up.

“I wouldn't be here anymore because the pain and everything that's changed, being disabled now, not being able to do everything I want to I think I would have given up."

A spokesperson for The Spire Hospital declined to comment on individual cases.

A representative for Mr Dixon did not respond to requests for a comment on Ms Hanman’s case.

In response to the Medical Practitioners Tribunal findings against him, he said: "I have accepted the findings of misconduct made against me by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal.

"Despite my wrongdoing, my only wish was to make [my patients] better. I considered that I was acting in my patients’ best interests, as the tribunal have accepted.

"I am very sorry and deeply regret the misconduct described by the Tribunal .... I am committed to learning from my mistakes and to .. regain[ing] people’s trust and to continue working towards becoming once again the ethical and trustworthy doctor that every patient deserves and one that I was previously recognised for.

"The tribunal has accepted the many supportive testimonials received from numerous patients of mine as well as my former colleagues."

