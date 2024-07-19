The family of murder victim Eddie Kinuthia have made a fresh appeal to around 100 people who were in the area when he was stabbed to come forward.

A year on from the attack, police say only a third of the 150 people in the area at the time have come forward. Officers are now appealing for those who have stayed silent to speak up for the sake of Eddie’s family.

Detectives are also hoping new CCTV images which have been released will help jog people’s memory.

Eddie Kinuthia, 19, died in hospital after being stabbed by a passenger on an electric bike on Grosvenor Road in the St Pauls area of Bristol on 21 July last year.

Six arrests have been made but nobody has been charged in relation to his death. Three men remain on police bail.

Eddie’s mum Irene Meuthemba said: “It’s always sad thinking about the time that has passed and being stuck, it's a long wait because we are still waiting for justice."

Eddie Kinuthia

Talking about her son, Ms Meuthemba said: “His smile and his loving nature, he was just a lovely, wonderful boy. I'm always thinking about trying to get over losing my sweet boy. He was a sweet, sweet boy.

“I just feel like it's helpless. It's hopeless, It's frustrating. You know, I am just clutching at anything really, with a hope that it's not going to take forever to find who did this. And I think that I put so much on the fact that these people who did this also have families.

“Surely somebody would know. And I just think that perhaps, maybe if they do know, they would, you know, try to put the world right.”

After a review of hundreds of hours of CCTV footage, Avon and Somerset Police has released fresh images in the hope of jogging people’s memories.

One of them shows two men on an e-bike in the area. The front headlight is damaged and they were using a torch.

A new CCTV image showing two men on an e-bike using a torch instead of the headlight

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond is leading the investigation. He said: “On that night we believe there was somewhere in the region of 150 people in attendance.

"We've probably spoken to about a third of those people and identified them, but there's still around 100 people who are yet to come forward. There could be many reasons for that, but for whatever reason, they are choosing silence as an option.”

DCI Almond added: “Eddie was stabbed with a knife and died of his injuries. So we're investigating a murder.

"We are a year down the line and we're still yet to obtain those charges. And there are a number of reasons for that. The first being that this is an incredibly challenging investigation, but... there are still a large number of people who are yet to make themselves known to the police.

"People who were there at that community event, who were probably within metres of where Eddie was attacked, have still not yet spoken to the police.

"I do understand that there might be many reasons why somebody would not want to wish to speak to the police, but I'm just urging them to come forward, if not for my sake, to do so for Irene, Eddie's mum, and Eddie's family and friends, because for them they've had an incredibly difficult year and it's difficult for them to comprehend why so many people are yet to speak to us.”

Police have also released CCTV of a potential witness they would like to talk to.

Police would like to speak to the man in this CCTV image

Eddie’s mum added: “Whatever their intentions were, they forgot to consider that he's somebody else's child. This wasn't going to just affect him in the sense that his life ended, but my nightmare began.

"You know, for me it is just talking to that person, you know, and for them to acknowledge what they've done and what it's done to a whole family.”

A year on from Eddie’s murder specialist officers are still working to support his family.

Eddie’s aunt Jade Morris said: “My kids are devastated. I mean, everything that we do for the first time there’s that feeling of something is missing and it's just different.

"Like my daughter, her birthday was last week and it was her first birthday without him. She almost didn't want to celebrate because he's not going to be around and it feels unreal.

"That's how he feels. My brain cannot comprehend that Eddie is not coming home.”

Anyone with information can call a direct line to the investigation team on 01278 647 777.

Crimestoppers is offering a £20,000 reward for information. They can be contacted on 0800 555 111.