The mum of a 25-year-old who went missing on an Italian island has issued a desperate appeal to find him.

Michael Frison, of Chard in Somerset, was last seen on the island of Sardinia at around 5.18pm on Saturday 13 July.

Mr Frison had travelled to Sardinia to see relatives and volunteer on a farm.

He disappeared while volunteering after going for a walk in the countryside near Luogostano, in Valdicorru.

His shorts, T-shirt and trainers were later found on a wall near the volunteer site. His phone, laptop and ID were left in his rucksack inside the tent.

Michael's mum Cristina Pittalis says Sardinia's Forest Guard is searching for her son alongside police and firefighters.

Michael was last seen at around 5.20pm on Saturday 13 July. Credit: Cristina Pittalis

He is described as around 5ft 7ins tall and has long brown hair with shaved sides.

His mother said: "He is a very sweet boy, you can approach him without fear, please, if you see him stop him, talk to him, but don't leave him alone."

She said she is "distraught, worried and upset", particularly as the area he was last in is remote, exposed, very hot and has treacherous cliff drops.

The family believe he was suffering from heat stroke and say he was in sound mind when he left his relatives in Sardinia - and in communication with his mother and brother.

Cristina said: "I just hope he is with someone who is looking after him, even if they don't know who he is. Michael doesn't have his phone or ID with him, he may well be in a confused state."