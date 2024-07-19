Play Brightcove video

Look inside the new £33million A&E in Swindon

A new £33million Emergency Department has been unveiled at the Great Western Hospital in Swindon - with managers promising a better experience for patients and staff.

The new facility is 60% larger than the old one, and is designed to cater for a growing population.

It has 22 'majors' cubicles for seriously ill patients, rather than the 15 in the old department. It also has has seven resuscitation bays - there were previously four - and a secluded room for patients in a a mental health crisis.

"It's a fantastic environment for patients, but also for staff," says operations manager Kevin Clark.

"It's having everything they need close at hand, all the latest equipment, everything networked and connected."

The staff hub in the new department. Credit: ITV News

When the hospital first opened, the Emergency Department was designed to see around 48,000 patients a year. As the population has grown, the urgent and emergency services now see more than 100,000 patients a year. The new department is designed to cater for demand up to 2035.

The new department was due to open to patients on Wednesday 24 July but because of technical problems its opening may be delayed slightly.

As well as being bigger, the new A&E aims to treat patients more efficiently.

It is sited next to the Urgent Treatment Centre - all walk-in patients will arrive there first, with staff deciding who needs to go through for emergency care.

A 'majors' bay for seriously ill patients. Credit: ITV News

It has also been designed to give a more comforting feel, with dimmable lights, glass walls and wood effect panelling.

"It's trying to make it feel a bit more homely," explains nurse manager Natalie Lawrence.

"That sense of 'we've got you, you're here'. Reducing that anxiety and making people feel much more comfortable at a really vulnerable time."