Part of the car park at Morrisons supermarket in Liskeard has been cordoned off using upside down trolleys to protect a bird’s nest.

Eight spaces have been given up around the herring gull’s nest, where the chicks have recently hatched and have been wandering around the car park.

Staff at the Cornwall store contacted the RSPCA for advice when they first spotted the nest.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “It’s great to see this herring gull and her nest being protected by the team at the supermarket and their customers.

“It's a kind gesture from the staff, and it's good news that the public are respecting the space that's been left for the gull. Hopefully shoppers and staff will be able to enjoy watching any chicks as they develop.

“Like all wild birds, gulls, their chicks and their nests are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981. This means it's illegal to intentionally kill, take or injure gulls, take or destroy their eggs, or damage or destroy any gull nests while they're in use or being built - unless you're acting under licence.”

“Although gulls are a common sight in many areas near the coast, some species of gull, such as herring gulls and kittiwakes, are actually on the UK Red List. They're considered species of conservation concern in the UK because there's evidence suggesting that their populations are in decline overall.”

Morrisons told ITV News West Country that the birds hatched in the middle of June and are all doing well. The company says the area will remain cordoned off for them until they decide to leave.

On Bogdara way in Liskeard, just down the road from the store, nesting seagulls have been blamed for postal delays.

Royal Mail has written to residents there saying 'swooping seagulls' have made it unsafe for some deliveries. The birds can become particularly aggressive during nesting season.

However local people say the gulls at the Morrisons car park are relatively tame.