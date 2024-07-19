Play Brightcove video

ITV News meets Barbara Howcroft, who is being evicted from her MoD home

An 80-year-old woman is pleading with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to give her more time to find a new place to live after they served notice on her Newquay home.Barbara Howcroft has lived in her home since 2018 but now the MoD wants it back for service families.

She has been given two months notices, as required in her contract, but is struggling to find somewhere to live in the popular tourist town - particularly in the height of summer.

"It's a home, it's not just a house, it's a home," Barbara told ITV News West Country.

"How can they do it and be so dispassionate about it? And to find a property this time of the year in Newquay - everybody rents out to holidaymakers."

Barbara's family say its essential she stays within Newquay so family can support her living an independent life. Credit: ITV News

Barbara and her family say finding somewhere suitable is proving near-impossible.

Her daughter Rachael says that, with nothing really suitable on the housing market, there "is nowhere for her to go" and they feel they are "running out of time".

"Firstly, there's very few places to rent," she said. "Second of all, they're really expensive. I need mum close to me because I look after her quite a lot. And then anything that comes up that within half an hour you've got 30-odd people already applying for them."

Barbara's eldest daughter Liz says she has tried to the speak to the MoD directly and via the agents but cannot get through to a sympathetic person.

Liz said: "I've tried to open communication with them and said 'can we can we at least extend the notice period to give us more time to find somewhere suitable for mum?'

"I just think it's really disappointing that they won't even enter that discussion or even have an empathetic ear at all, apart from a cold response."

The MoD said the property was never a permanent home, with a spokesperson adding: “Civilian tenants renting homes that are temporarily not required for service personnel sign-up to two months’ notice to vacate.

"These homes were needed for service personnel and their families to live in.

“Sub-lets are always offered on a short-term basis only and cannot be considered as an alternate source of social housing.”

Barbara says she has a brilliant relationship with her neighbours who've been there in times of medical emergencies Credit: ITV News

Barbara's family have been liaising with Cornwall Housing, who have assigned her a case worker. But they say their housing stock is facing "unprecedented pressure".

"In the past four years, the number of households we support in providing temporary accommodation has increased by around 240% while the number of households on our Homechoice social housing register currently stands at around 20,000."

Right now Barbara is finding it hard to get around as she recovers from an infection in her leg as well as an ongoing skin condition.It's all adding to the stress which has led to her being prescribed anxiety medication.

Her plea to the Ministry of Defence? "Just give me some more time. I will move out, but I need more time."

Cornwall Council says anyone who is experiencing housing difficulties is encouraged to approach the council as soon as possible so it can provide early and advice and assistance and we can take joint steps to prevent homelessness where possible.

It's Nos Da Kernow Team can also provide intensive outreach support even before a landlord serves notice or someone's current housing situation breakdowns and leads to them losing their accommodation.