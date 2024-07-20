A mansion worth £4.5 million near Falmouth, Cornwall is the latest property being offered in a national prize draw.

It’s part of a charity campaign run by the company Omaze which has guaranteed will raise a minimum of £1 million for the RSPB. Tickets for the draw start at £10.

The four bedroom house has a heated swimming pool and a terrace tower which overlooks Pendennis Castle and St Anthony’s Head Lighthouse.

The kitchen Credit: Omaze

The main entrance hall leads into an open-plan living space with a bespoke kitchen, dining room and luxurious sitting room area. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows and sliding doors lead onto a terrace

The main bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and dressing area. Two of the other three bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms. There’s also a family bathroom, utility room, and a wine room.

The main bathroom Credit: Omaze

The winner will also be able to work at home with their own office and there’s private direct access to the South West Coast Path and a heated outdoor swimming pool with views of the ocean.

As well as making its Grand Prize Winner a multi-millionaire, the draw will raise money for the RSPB.

The funds raised will be used to support the protection and restoration of one of nature’s greatest superpowers: peatland.

The main bedroom Credit: Omaze

Peatlands hold more carbon than all the world’s forests combined and when in a healthy, natural state keep it locked away. But around 80% of UK peatlands are damaged and deteriorating.

RSPB ambassador Deborah Meaden said: “Nature is in crisis. We are now one of the most nature depleted countries in the world. We don’t want our wildlife to disappear, our wild places to be threatened, or our rivers to be polluted.

"This is a fantastic way to not only raise significant sums of money for vital conservation work, but also spread awareness for the RSPB and take action for nature.”

The pool Credit: Omaze

The draw will close on Sunday August 11.