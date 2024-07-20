A man has been arrested on suspicion of indecently exposing himself to a 16-year-old girl in a Gloucester park.

Gloucestershire Police were called to St James' Park, off Albany street on Friday 19 July.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and remains in police custody for questioning.

The force has received several reports of similar incidents happening in the park over the last few days.

Officers are asking anyone with any information to contact them online by quoting incident 448 of 19 July.