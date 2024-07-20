A man has been left with suspected life changing injuries after being punched in Bristol.

The incident happened at around 12.45am on Monday 15 July in St Nicholas Street.

The victim, who is in his 20s, remains in hospital.

Avon and Somerset Police are now releasing images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Investigating officer, DC Emily Barber said: “The victim continues to receive medical care in hospital and we are determined to provide his loved ones with answers about what happened.

Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

“We hope the public can help us identify the man, who is shown on CCTV wearing a red England football shirt, for that reason.

“The incident happened a few hours after England’s defeat in the Euro 2024 final, so there were a large number of people still in the area having watched the match.

"We believe there are likely to be witnesses who have not yet come forward, maybe because they did not at first realise the severity of the incident, but we would now please encourage them to get in contact with us.”

The force is asking anyone with information about the incident to call 101 or contact them online quoting reference number 5224183297.