Villagers in Carnon Downs have dug out their old stockings and sports gear and stuffed it with hay to create a homage to the Olympians heading for Paris any day now.

The Chair of the Carnon Downs Community Association, Katie Jose said children and adults in the village had gone to a lot of effort for the competition.

“I’d call mine a basic scarecrow, it’s still taken me a weekend to do it, so the ones that have put together displays and really amazing scarecrows, I can't imagine how much time people have spent on these.”

The scarecrows are dotted around the village and the competition is raising money for Flicka Donkey Sanctuary.

In all, there are 22 entries, here are some of the highlights:

Katie made this Olympic gymnast using her daughters old leotard and tights

Olympic scarecrow cyclist winning a race

Olympic Equestrian scarecrow competing for a medal in Carnon Downs

A villagers take on the Olympics 'Artistic Swimming' event

Cats Protection made their own unique display

Olympic gymnast scarecrows made by a young child from the village

Scarecrow swimmers going for Gold in 'Paris'

Olympic Triathlon competitor, scarecrow style

Olympic weightlifting scarecrow trying his very best to win