Bristol’s landmark summer event is coming back and here’s all the information you need to know before you go.

When is Bristol Balloon Fiesta?

The fiesta returns to Ashton Court from Friday 9 to Sunday 11 August 2023.

This year will see the event reduced from four days to three for the first time due to financial pressures.

Organisers said something "must give" after being hard hit by poor weather, the pandemic, the rising cost of living and supply chain issues in recent years.

It will still include two Night Glow events, which will now take place consecutively on Friday and Saturday evenings.

There will still be two night glow events on Friday and Saturday night. Credit: Bristol Balloon Fiesta

Where is Bristol Balloon Fiesta?

The Balloon Fiesta has called Ashton Court Estate its home since 1979 - and this year will be no different.

What is Bristol Balloon Fiesta?

Bristol's Balloon Fiesta is Europe's largest hot air balloon event and has been running since 1979 - with mass ascents taking off from Ashton Court, sending balloons flying above the skies of the city.

The free three-day event attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors every year. More than 100 hot air balloons of all shapes and sizes take to the skies at dusk and dawn.

How do you get to the Bristol Balloon Fiesta?

Car parking tickets are now available to book from £10.00 + booking fee.

T here will also be a shuttle bus running from 11:30am on Friday and 10:00am on Saturday and Sunday from Bristol Temple Meads to Ashton Court Estate.

People are being asked to book their tickets in advance. Tickets are £5 per child, £7 per adult and £20 per group booking + booking fee.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the three-day event. Credit: Bristol Internation Balloon Fiesta

How much is the Bristol Balloon Fiesta?

Entry to the fiesta is free to attend.

There will be food available to buy onsite as well as a fun fair as well.

What to expect from the Bristol Balloon Fiesta?

The fiesta's most iconic events are its mass ascents, which happen each morning and evening if the weather allows it.

A nightglow then entertains visitors at night on the Friday and Saturday of the festival, with tethered balloons lighting up to music.

As well as the balloons, there’s family entertainment running throughout the day, food and drinks stalls, local music, and the children’s entertainment stage - Brizzle Kicks.