Four men have died in a car crash on the A436 after the vehicle they were travelling in left the road and collided with a tree.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday 21 July in Ullenwood.

Shortly before 2am, Gloucestershire Police officers came across the collision which involved a black Renault Clio.

The force says that urgent work has been ongoing to identify all of those involved to notify their next of kin.

The road remains remains closed in both directions between the A417 Air Balloon roundabout and Severn Springs while investigations continue.

Officers are asking anyone with any information about the collision or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to contact the force online quoting incident 52 of 21 July.