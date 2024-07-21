Play Brightcove video

Watch our report from Marina Jenkins

A 35-mile stretch of the South West Coast Path from Minehead to North Devon has been officially opened. It is now part of the King Charles III England Coast Path.

There are six places where the route of the old coast path has been changed so walkers can take in revived ancient paths and scenic views at beauty spots such as Hurlstone Point and Glenthorne.

The King Charles III path snakes all the way around England from the Scottish Borders to seaside spots in the east.

The South West Coast Path is a well trodden route by locals and tourists Now the 35 mile stretch through Exmoor is officially part of His Majesty’s route.

Sue Applegate, Public Rights of Way and Access Officer at Exmoor National Park Authority said: “There are six points where we are moving the path closer to the sea to give better views and brand new access for everybody to enjoy.”

Some of the first walkers along the new stretch of path

One of the first walkers to go along the new stretch of path said: “This whole area and this particular bay are just gorgeous and North Devon is lovely.”

Another said: “We’re here on holiday from Abu Dabi, enjoying the rain, but it’s beautiful today.”

Once complete the path will link 2,700 miles of English coastline in a project which has been funded by Natural England.

Neil Constable is the Programme manager and said: “The purpose is to improve what already exists, fill in the gaps, fill in the legal basis for people to be able to walk the coast.

“But it’s slightly more than that. We’re also bringing in the provision for the coast to legally roll back as it erodes so there will always be this new path. The coast draws us, there’s something about it. And it’s also good for the economy too”

The path will soon be the longest managed coastal path in the world.

The six places on the 35 miles Exmoor stretch of the Coast Path where the route has changed are: