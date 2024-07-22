There are delays on the A38 heading into Plymouth after a vehicle fire closed the road.

The westbound carriageway is closed after a crane caught fire on the morning of Monday 22 July.

Drivers have been facing delays of up to 30 minutes because of the incident, according to National Highways.

Emergency services are working to recover the crane and clear up fuel spillage.

Traffic monitoring service Inrix issued an update which reads: "A38 Westbound closed, queueing traffic due to vehicle fire from B3416 Deep Lane to A374 Plymouth Road, Marsh Mills Roundabout."

More updates to follow.