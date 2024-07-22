An 'iconic' Giant Redwood tree in Exeter has been deemed unsafe and will have to be felled.

The Sequioadendron giganteum – also known in the UK as a ‘Wellingtonia’ or Giant Redwood – measures 23 metres in height and can be found in Pinces Garden Allotments.

Tree experts at Exeter City Council say it has noticeably deteriorated over the last year with 95% of the leaves turning brown so it is now beyond saving.

They believe the tree’s root or vascular system has been impaired and there is also some historical fire damage around the base of the tree.

There is another Giant Redwood standing close, which is unaffected.

Cllr Ruth Williams, lead councillor for City Management, said she was sorry the tree was dying: “We have been monitoring the tree annually and it has shown some decline which has been accelerated over the last year.

“No-one likes to cut trees down, especially a tree as iconic as this one – so loved by many local residents - but unfortunately this one is beyond saving and will need to be taken down to be made safe.

“Once the tree is down we will consider planting another tree of a species more suited to the allotments location.”

Felling is likely to take place before the end of the year, with allotment holders able to enjoy the summer harvest before the operation takes place.

As the tree is in a conservation area, planning consent will need to be given for works to the tree.

There will be some restrictions to access for the allotment plot holders during the works.

The wood chip will remain on site for the use of the allotment holders but the timber is of little value for milling as it is brittle and splits readily.

The council will aim to leave some standing dead timber as a monolith and some timber on the ground for its ecological value.

The tree is thought to come from a shipment of seed collected from the Calaveras Grove in California by William Lobb, a plant hunter acting for the Veitch nursery of Exeter, which arrived in England in December 1853.