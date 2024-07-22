'It becomes like a job' - what life is really like as a Red Arrows pilot

Play Brightcove video

Ellie Barker meets Pilot Patrick Kershaw to find out what life is like flying with the Red Arrows

The Red Arrows are celebrating their 60th anniversary this year.

The job of the Red Arrows is to entertain, inform and inspire people - showcasing the RAF's capabilities as they take part in displays all over the world.

Flight Lieutenant Patrick Kershaw flies as 'Red Nine' and explained what it’s like to be part of the famous RAF display team

“It’s an absolute privilege," he said. "I think for everyone who joins the Royal Air Force as a pilot, in my eyes, you want to join the Red Arrows. It's the pinnacle of flying in the Air Force for me.

“One of the big things as well is that you're an ambassador for the Royal Air Force and for the United Kingdom. So it's a real privilege to fly as Red Nine in the team for the 60th anniversary of the team.”

Credit: PA Wire

It takes years of dedication as a Royal Air Force officer before a pilot can even be considered for the Red Arrows.

All of them are fast jet pilots with experience of flying frontline aircraft and at least 1,500 flying hours.

They must have been assessed as an above average pilot throughout their career and that's before they face the Red Arrows test .

Flight Lieutenant Kershaw said: “As a team we'll look at the new applicants and then we'll basically take a selection of those on a shortlist week.

“They'll fly a flying test where they'll sit in the back seat and they'll have a go at a loop and a barrel roll, and then they'll have a formal interview as well.

“Then we'll do peer assessment as well. Of those candidates will pick the two strongest candidates and they'll join the team."

When asked if pilots ever get used to being one of the Red Arrows, Flight Lieutenant Kershaw said: “It becomes like a job, there's still times where we'll do certain things and it's a pinch yourself moment.

“It's still a privilege to come somewhere like this with other air forces, meet people on the ground, kind of inspire the next generation. That's always something that I'll never get tired of.

“I suppose, like with anything, it does become a bit like a job. There are days which maybe a little bit trickier than other days, but pretty much most of the time it's good fun and it's very rewarding.”

And when asked what goes through his mind when performing the loops and stunts Flight Lieutenant Kershaw said: “If my mum could see me now then yeah, this is crazy.”