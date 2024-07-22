There are delays of up to 50 minutes on the M5 after a crash closed the road in both directions.

Emergency services are at the scene of the collision, which happened on the southbound carriageway between Taunton and Bridgwater.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: "We are currently dealing with an road traffic incident on the M5 Between Taunton and Bridgwater.

"Please avoid the area until further notice as the M5 is currently closed Northbound and Southbound."

National Highways is advising drivers to find alternative routes with delays of 50 minutes against expected traffic.

The air ambulance has landed at the scene.

More updates to follow.