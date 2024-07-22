A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of James Bruce in Bristol last year.

The 43-year-old died at his home in Coronation Road, Southville, on 2 March last year.

Piers Hansen, 42, from Brislington, was originally charged with manslaughter, however during a hearing at Bristol Crown Court it was confirmed he will now face a murder charge in connection with Mr Bruce’s death.

Hansen has not yet submitted a plea and has been remanded until 6 September, with a provisional trial date set for 2 December.

Mr Bruce’s family have told about the change and are continuing to receive support from family liaison officers from Avon and Somerset Police.