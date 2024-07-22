Play Brightcove video

Ben McGrail speaks to Nik Royale on the discrimination he faces due to his condition

A Somerset man has spoken out about what he says is regular discrimination he faces because he has cerebral palsy.

Nik Royale, who lives near Shepton Mallet, says he is often accused of being drug or on drugs and it can lead to him being denied entry into venues and events.

The 51-year-old lives independently and is a qualified climbing instructor.

He says he wanted to speak out to help prevent younger people with the condition from experiencing the comments he has had to face.

"I've been accused of being drunk at 9am cycling through Bristol to go to a meeting," he said.

"People just assume that I've had alcohol or ketamine. Because someone does an illegal drug gets that way therefore I'm not allowed, when I can't help it, to do stuff. That's wrong. They'll wake up and they'll be better - I'll wake up and I won't be any better.

"I'm different and that worries people but I'm not different because I'm unique, I'm different because I have a disability."

Nik wants to see better access for disabled people across the country and better education so that young people with the condition.

He said: "With cerebral palsy, it doesn't mean we can't do anything it just means we have to go about it a different way and nine times out of 10 we overcome it.

"We have people in Emmerdale now, Coronation Street that have cerebral palsy. For me to see them - when I was there age none of that was possible.

"We were supposed to be seen and not heard - just put in the corner. It's changed loads."

Despite the continual challenges Nik faces, he says he will not give up, saying: "My doctors have told me in the past I've got every right to lay down and let the carers do it for me.

"No man, I do that and that's giving in to CP and I won't give in to it."