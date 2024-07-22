Locations in Bristol and Bath feature heavily in the latest instalment of detective drama McDonald & Dodds, now airing on ITV.

McDonald & Dodds has returned with three new two-hour episodes for its fourth series.

Once again the Sunday night crime drama was filmed at The Bottle Yard Studios - the largest film and TV production facility in the West of England, which can be found in Bristol.

As a result, Bristol and Bath feature a lot in the episodes.

All the police station scenes were filmed in Bristol. Credit: ITV

Bristol filming locations:

All the police station scenes were filmed in Bristol at the studios

The King William Ale House on Little King Street, which was renamed ‘The Sunne Rising’ for the series

Chandos Road in Redland

Cattle Market Road in Redcliffe

Alder Close and Petherton Road in Hengrove, along Hengrove Way

The University of the West of England conference centre on its Frenchay campus

Pop star Pixie Lott also features in the series. Credit: ITV

Bath filming locations:

Temple of Minerva in the Botanical Gardens

Royal Crescent

Abbey Green

Bath Marina

Kelston Village

Compton Dando in the Chew Valley

Veronica Castillo, head of production at Mammoth Screen, says: "We’re thinking of opening a Mammoth Screen branch office at The Bottle Yard Studios (TBYS) as we’re a returner year on year! Very much a home from home.

“TBYS is the perfect base for McDonald & Dodds, the consummate fit of great facilities, excellent studio space, highly talented local crew, fabulous and historic locations both city and rural within easy reach and a wonderfully supportive Bottle Yard team led by Laura, Katherine & Emma. Who wouldn’t want to come back again?"

McDonald & Dodds returned on Sunday 21 July on ITV and ITVX. Episodes will air weekly.