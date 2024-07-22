The Bristol and Bath locations used in new series of McDonald & Dodds

Bristol and Bath feature heavily in the detective drama McDonald & Dodds.  Credit: ITV

Locations in Bristol and Bath feature heavily in the latest instalment of detective drama McDonald & Dodds, now airing on ITV.

McDonald & Dodds has returned with three new two-hour episodes for its fourth series.

Once again the Sunday night crime drama was filmed at The Bottle Yard Studios - the largest film and TV production facility in the West of England, which can be found in Bristol. 

As a result, Bristol and Bath feature a lot in the episodes. 

All the police station scenes were filmed in Bristol. Credit: ITV

Bristol filming locations: 

  • All the police station scenes were filmed in Bristol at the studios

  • The King William Ale House on Little King Street, which was renamed ‘The Sunne Rising’ for the series

  • Chandos Road in Redland

  • Cattle Market Road in Redcliffe

  • Alder Close and Petherton Road in Hengrove, along Hengrove Way

  • The University of the West of England conference centre on its Frenchay campus

Pop star Pixie Lott also features in the series. Credit: ITV

Bath filming locations:  

  • Temple of Minerva in the Botanical Gardens

  • Royal Crescent

  • Abbey Green

  • Bath Marina

  • Kelston Village 

  • Compton Dando in the Chew Valley

Veronica Castillo, head of production at Mammoth Screen, says: "We’re thinking of opening a Mammoth Screen branch office at The Bottle Yard Studios (TBYS) as we’re a returner year on year! Very much a home from home. 

“TBYS is the perfect base for McDonald & Dodds, the consummate fit of great facilities, excellent studio space, highly talented local crew, fabulous and historic locations both city and rural within easy reach and a wonderfully supportive Bottle Yard team led by Laura, Katherine & Emma. Who wouldn’t want to come back again?"

McDonald & Dodds returned on Sunday 21 July on ITV and ITVX. Episodes will air weekly.