The Bristol and Bath locations used in new series of McDonald & Dodds
Locations in Bristol and Bath feature heavily in the latest instalment of detective drama McDonald & Dodds, now airing on ITV.
McDonald & Dodds has returned with three new two-hour episodes for its fourth series.
Once again the Sunday night crime drama was filmed at The Bottle Yard Studios - the largest film and TV production facility in the West of England, which can be found in Bristol.
As a result, Bristol and Bath feature a lot in the episodes.
Bristol filming locations:
All the police station scenes were filmed in Bristol at the studios
The King William Ale House on Little King Street, which was renamed ‘The Sunne Rising’ for the series
Chandos Road in Redland
Cattle Market Road in Redcliffe
Alder Close and Petherton Road in Hengrove, along Hengrove Way
The University of the West of England conference centre on its Frenchay campus
Bath filming locations:
Temple of Minerva in the Botanical Gardens
Royal Crescent
Abbey Green
Bath Marina
Kelston Village
Compton Dando in the Chew Valley
Veronica Castillo, head of production at Mammoth Screen, says: "We’re thinking of opening a Mammoth Screen branch office at The Bottle Yard Studios (TBYS) as we’re a returner year on year! Very much a home from home.
“TBYS is the perfect base for McDonald & Dodds, the consummate fit of great facilities, excellent studio space, highly talented local crew, fabulous and historic locations both city and rural within easy reach and a wonderfully supportive Bottle Yard team led by Laura, Katherine & Emma. Who wouldn’t want to come back again?"
McDonald & Dodds returned on Sunday 21 July on ITV and ITVX. Episodes will air weekly.