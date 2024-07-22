'The Newquay Bomb' on becoming first Cornish middleweight champion since 1939

Play Brightcove video

Brad ‘The Newquay Bomb’ Pauls has achieved his dream and become the new British middleweight champion after defeating his opponent Nathan Heaney in Birmingham on Saturday night.

Brad’s made history by becoming the first Cornishman to be crowned a British boxing champion since 1939.

He’s now back in Newquay after the match and says he’s feeling amazing.

Brad's family and friends are over the moon with his achievement

“I've worked 21 years for my second attempt at this title and got a draw for it in March. And it means everything.

"It's bigger than myself. The first Cornish British champion since 1939 - 85 years - it's a great feeling, I am really content and happy.”

Brad’s achieved his goal of winning the Trifecta of domestic titles, the Southern, the English and now the British middleweight title.

“It's the best feeling in the world knocking someone out. It sounds really strange, but it's the most concise, clear way to win a boxing match. There's no debate. Then when you win by knockout, you don't leave it to the judges.

"If I could bottle up that feeling and sell it, I would be a millionaire”.

As a youngster in Newquay Brad didn’t know any professional boxers, he hopes seeing someone from Cornwall achieve this success may inspire others to follow their dreams.