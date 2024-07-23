The Bibby Stockholm barge will stop housing asylum seekers from the end of January 2025.

The new Labour government has decided not to renew the contract for the use of the Bibby Stockholm barge, which has capacity for 500 asylum seekers.

The barge has been controversial since it was first announced, with those living on board saying they feel "inprisoned" and as though they have had to "give away" some of their human rights.

One asylum seeker died on board the barge, with those living on the Bibby saying he died by suicide.

The government says ending its use forms part of its plan to save £7.7billion in asylum costs over the next 10 years.

The Home Secretary says the government will clear the asylum backlog, reducing demand for accommodation like Bibby Stockholm.

The Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Dame Angela Eagle MP said: “We are determined to restore order to the asylum system, so that it operates swiftly, firmly and fairly; and ensures the rules are properly enforced.

“The Home Secretary has set out plans to start clearing the asylum backlog and making savings on accommodation which is running up vast bills for the taxpayer.

“The Bibby Stockholm will continue to be in use until the contract expires in January 2025.”

This is a breaking news story which will be updated.