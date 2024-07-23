Gang jailed for supplying £1.5m worth of drugs to Cornwall and Devon

A group of 13 men and women have been sentenced for supplying £1.5million worth of Class A and B drugs to Cornwall and Devon.

Between June 2021 and August 2022, the Organised Crime Group brought cannabis and cocaine into the region from London.

They then supplied it through a network of local dealers across the two counties.

They all appeared at Exeter Crown Court from 17 to 18 July where they were sentenced to a total of 27 years in prison, with some receiving suspended sentences and community orders.

The investigation, named Operation Musical, began in June 2021 after officers in Exeter identified intelligence about drugs being supplied from the Sidmouth area.

The team spent months tracking phone data and building up the picture of the group’s operation, before carrying out a series of raids in August 2022 where they made multiple arrests and seized drugs, cash, and other assets.

Officers identified the group leaders as Philip Fallows and Jamie Chapman, who were orchestrating and coordinating the supply of drugs from London to Sidmouth, where Fallows then arranged for its onward distribution.

The two had trusted couriers within the group who facilitated the movement of drugs within Devon and Cornwall – this included Chapman’s father, Paul Chapman.

Fallows also used encrypted messaging services to liaise with the group and arrange for them to collect it and sell it on to users around region.

On 31 August 2022, officers raided multiple houses and seized cash, cars, and drugs.

Detective Inspector Guy Biggar said: “This was a well-orchestrated operation which facilitated the supply of a significant number of drugs into Devon and Cornwall.

“This investigation began thanks to intelligence and information being reported by the public to police, which allowed officers to start tracking and monitoring the groups messages and movements, in order to take action.

“County Lines drug supply into our communities is not something that we will tolerate, and we will be persistent in pursuing those who seek to bring this harm.

“As this case goes to show, the information reported to us by the public and partner agencies is hugely important.

“I urge anyone who has any information the supply or use of drugs in their community to report it to us so that we can continue making disruptions and bring offenders to justice.”

The full list of those sentenced is below: