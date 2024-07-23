South West Water customers in parts of Cornwall are reporting issues with low pressure or no water supply at all.

The issue is affecting a number of areas in the Duchy, with residents in Truro, St Agnes and Redruth complaining of supply problems.

It is understood there is a burst water main affecting customers in the St Agnes and Roseland areas, with South West Water confirming engineers are on site working to repair the burst.

The map designed to show affected areas on South West Water's website is currently unavailable.

South West Water posted this update on their social media pages: "Due to a burst main on our network, some customers in the St Agnes & Roseland areas may experience lower water pressure than usual or a loss of supply.

"Our team are on site working to repair the burst and we will provide an update as soon as we can."

South West Water has been approached for further information.