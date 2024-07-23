Play Brightcove video

Watch Ross Arnott's report here.

A woman from Gloucestershire who cheated death in a riding accident is hoping to bag a second gold in this year’s Paris Olympics.

Laura Collett was involved in a freak accident during a competition where she fell off her horse and it landed on top of her.

The accident left the 34-year-old with a punctured lung, lacerated liver, a fractured shoulder and two broken ribs - she was put in an induced coma for several days.

Despite this, Laura went on to compete in the Tokyo games three years ago where she helped bring home Team GB’s first Olympic gold in eventing since Munich 1972.

Ms Collett said: “I’m super excited and really looking forward to being able to have friends and family there. I found Tokyo a completely surreal experience, but I feel like this is going to be a different level, off the scale.

"There was an unbelievable atmosphere in Tokyo with an empty grandstand. So what those are going to be like filled is going to be spine-tingling.”

Laura's medal from Tokyo

The gold medal in Tokyo has made her hungry for more success in Paris.

She said: “I didn’t ever dream of coming home with a gold medal, I used to look at it a lot, but then recently not so much, but it's a good reminder that it's worth all the hard work.

"I feel so honoured to have got one, but an individual one is the one that is really missing from the pile, it would be everything.

“I know my mum is trying really hard to stay calm and be chilled, but she's not doing a very good job of it and she keeps having little bursts of excitement.

"Then I tell her she has to rein it in. But yeah, it's amazing that they are going to be able to experience it like I did last time.”