Rogue traders in Cornwall have been tricking vulnerable and elderly people into paying thousands of pounds for jobs that should only cost a fraction of that.

According to Trading Standards officers, traders have been going door to door offering to clean roofs and driveways with a jet wash.

They have been offering a sample area, which then leaves residents feeling they have to have the job completed rather than leave it looking unfinished.

The victims are then asked to pay £2,000 for something which should only cost a few hundred pounds. The traders have been particularly targeting elderly and vulnerable people.

Gary Webster, group leader of Cornwall Council’s Trading Standards team, said: “The law requires that traders who agree services at your home, must provide written information about the contract and services they are offering.

“This must include a 14-day cooling-off period in which you can change your mind. They should not be pressuring residents to agree to start work immediately.”

Councillor Martyn Alvey, cabinet member with responsibility for Public Protection at Cornwall Council, said: “We urge residents to be extremely cautious of agreeing to work following a cold-call at the door.

"Where possible, only use trusted businesses, such as those who are members of the Trading Standards Buy With Confidence scheme.”