A lollipop lady who has been described as 'amazingly selfless' has retired after 32 years.

Cora Pinkawa, aged 85 has worked as the lollipop lady at Milborne Port Primary School in Sherborne since October 1991.

According to parents at the school she 'greets every child by name and ensures their safety'.

Headteacher at Milborne Port Primary School, Jonathan Rodd said: "She has been a dedicated member of staff.

"For over 32 years, she has seen several generations cross the road safely on their way to and from school. We thank her for her many years of unstinting service.”

A special assembly was held to celebrate her dedication to the role at Milborne Port Primary School. Credit: Jonathan Rodd

A special assembly was held to celebrate her dedication to the role at Milborne Port Primary School this afternoon before she carried out her last shift.

Pupils from the school said she will be missed.

“Cora is very determined. She can make the traffic stop so that it’s safe for us to crossthe road" said one Year 2 student.

Another pupil said ”we sang a song for Cora called Lollipop Lady and gave her lots of presents to say thank you for everything she has done.”

Another student said she was "loving and kind" to the people that need to cross the street -adding "We will miss her because she is so important to our school.”

Mrs Carr, a teacher at the school said “Cora always welcomes the children with a cheerful smile to walk across the road. She will be greatly missed by all of the school community and we wish her the very best as she hangs up her lollipop”.