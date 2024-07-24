A fire that destroyed an emergency phone line at a Cornish beach is believed to have been caused by a BBQ in a bin.

The blaze destroyed the bin, various signs and a phone used by members of the public and RNLI lifeguards during emergencies on Perranuthoe Beach, known locally as Perran Sands, near Penzance.

Residents and visitors are being warned to make sure BBQs are fully cooled before they are thrown away.

Disposable BBQs take several hours to cool down and should not be moved or put in a bin until they are fully extinguished, using water or sand.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service have released some guidance to help the public when enjoying a BBQ in the sun.

Put the BBQ on a stand or non-flammable flat surface away from anything that can catch fire

Never use petrol or paraffin to start or revive your BBQ

Don’t use a BBQ indoors or in a tent

Keep a bucket of water or sand nearby for emergencies

Never leave a BBQ unattended

Keep children, pets and beach games away from the cooking area

Do not dispose of the BBQ until completely extinguished and cold, using water or sand

Never bury a BBQ in the sand. Hot metal grill plates, embers and hot sand can cause serious injury

Residents and tourists are now being warned to dispose of their disposable BBQ's responsibly. Credit: Cornwall Council

Councillor Carol Mould, portfolio holder for Neighbourhoods at Cornwall Council, said: “We want everyone to enjoy our beautiful beaches but please be responsible. If you want to have a BBQ, check the rules for wherever you are and don’t put it in the bin unless it is completely extinguished.”

Councillor Martyn Alvey, the portfolio holder responsible for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service, added: “Incidents involving BBQs and outdoor fires can quickly spread and become out of control. “Every year Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service is called to incidents that could have easily been prevented. “Please be careful and do not put yourself or others at risk.”