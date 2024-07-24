Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment Avon and Somerset Police officers discovered the plants.

Hundreds of suspected cannabis plants have been seized by Avon and Somerset Police after the discovery of a large scale operation in North Somerset.

Officers found around 600 plants after they were called by a member of the public who had concerns over a potential cannabis factory in Wrington.

Five men, aged between 28 and 53, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class B drug on Sunday 21 July.

They have since been released under investigation while the investigation continues.

Inspector Matt Hawkins, of the Backwell and Wrington Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are hugely grateful to the individual who contacted us over the weekend to make us aware of their suspicions.

“Their call has enabled us to attend the scene and take proactive action to prevent the suspected criminal production of cannabis.

“We’d encourage anyone who suspects illegal activity in their community to please report it to us so we can investigate and take appropriate action.

"Anyone with information that could assist our investigation is asked to contact police quoting reference number 5224189310."