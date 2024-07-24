Two women have died in a car crash on the A48 near Gloucester.

The collision happened in Minsterworth shortly before 2.30pm on Tuesday 23 July.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, a woman in her 50s who was driving a red Ford Focus and a woman in her 20s who was driving a grey Vauxhall Astra, both died at the scene.

Their next of kins have been informed.

The road was closed from Elton Corner to Highnam roundabout, as well as on Oakle Street, while Gloucestershire Police carried out an investigation.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Two women have died following a collision on the A48 in Minsterworth.

"The collision, which involved a red Ford Focus and a grey Vauxhall Astra, took place shortly before 2.30pm.

"Anyone who has any information about the collision or has any dashcam footage, is asked to provide information to police quoting incident 252 of 23 July."