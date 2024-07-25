Ex-veterans' minister Johnny Mercer has "agreed to assist" the Afghanistan Inquiry - but maintains he will not reveal the names of those who told him about alleged special forces murders.

Mr Mercer previously applied to withold the identities of "multiple officers" who told him about allegations of murder and a cover-ups involving UK Special Forces .

However, the chairman of the Afghanistan Inquiry refused the application - saying its job is to establish the truth about "grave allegations of multiple murders".

In a previous order compelling Mr Mercer to hand over the names, the inquiry chairman said the consequences of failing to comply without reasonable excuse would be “a criminal offence punishable with imprisonment and/or a fine”.

Mr Mercer refused to budge, instead saying he would “keep [his] word” to those who confided in him.

The ex-Conservative MP for Plymouth was then given until 4pm on 25 July to hand over the names - or potentially face jail.

In an update issued once the deadline had passed, a spokesperson for the inquiry said: “Mr Mercer has provided further information in response to the Section 21 Notice and agreed to assist the Inquiry further.

"The Inquiry team will be taking this forward.

"For the time being, the Chair will not be taking further action in relation to the Section 21 Notice or making further comment.”

Posting on X, Mr Mercer said he "notes the judge's comments" but his position "remains unchanged".

" I will always do all I can to assist this important inquiry," he added.

" I will not betray those I served with who have confided in me, whatever the cost. "As I have repeatedly stated, it remains entirely inappropriate to name those who confided in me without their consent. For the avoidance of doubt: I have not and I will not. I will always assist the Inquiry (outside of those parameters). This process has placed an unacceptable strain on me and my family. I am no longer a public figure; I will not be commenting further."

