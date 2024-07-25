A Gloucestershire quarry which has been nicknamed a 'Mammoth Graveyard', has been revealing secrets from 200,000 years ago.

The site in South Cerney used to be a tributary of the River Thames, where mammoths and bison flocked, as well as the neanderthal tribes that hunted them.

It is being excavated by Swindon couple, and fossil hunters, Neville and Sally Hollingworth, who have been digging at the site since 2017.

The pair became famous three years ago when Sir David Attenborough made a documentary about their discovery of prehistoric bones.

They are now working on their final excavation of the quarry and their latest finds include part of a mammoth shoulder bone, and a juvenile mammoth tusk.

Part of a mammoth shoulder bone has been found at the quarry. Credit: ITV News

Sally told ITV News West Country: "It's not the woolly mammoth that everyone thinks it would be, this is a steppe mammoth, so a mammoth that was more in a tropical environment."

Neville added: "This site is unparalleled because we've got this period of time when we've got steppe mammoth and woolly mammoth in the same place."

This year students from the University of Bristol are joining others from across the country working on the dig.

There are also 180 volunteers helping with the dig, many of whom are living on site for the duration of the work.

An excavation has been taking place at the site since 2017. Credit: ITV News

One student commented: "I'm extremely humbled to be in this site, to be able to work with so many different people from different universities, different expertises and so many people are so enthusiastic."

Another said: "It's absolutely amazing. The geology is so interesting, we're finding tusks next to ammonites, it's a real phenomenon. It's really a delight to be here."

There are now just two weeks left of the dig, which is proving to be of international importance.

The area will then be returned to being a lake and the findings will be put on display as part of an exhibition.