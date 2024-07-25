Olympic gold medallists Helen Glover MBE and Tom Daley OBE have been announced as Team GB’s opening ceremony flag-bearers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Helen Glover is from Truro and trained at the University of Bath. She's a double gold medal winning rower who is returning for her fourth Olympic Games as part of the women’s four.

Tom Daley, from Plymouth, will compete in the 10m synchronised platform dive with Noah Williams.

The pair will carry the Union Flag on behalf of Team GB at the opening ceremony on Friday 26 July which features a flotilla procession down the River Seine.

Team GB’s Chef de Mission Mark England selected them for the role at the team reception at the British Embassy on Wednesday 24 July.

Glover said: “This is probably the biggest honour of my life. I just love the Olympics and have always loved what it stood for. I still pinch myself that I am an Olympian, being a flag-bearer and going down in history.

“I’ve never been to an Opening Ceremony before and I’ll be carrying the flag at my first one.. It’s unbelievable to be in this position.

“The team is full of amazing stories and inspirational people, so to be representing every athlete’s individual story when I stand there is really important to me.”

Daley said: “To be asked to be flag-bearer is one of the greatest honours in my Olympic diving career. To be able to do it in my fifth Olympic Games and have my family here is a very special thing.

“It has always been a dream of mine, since I was a little kid. I remember in 2008 walking out behind the flag-bearer right in the front line, because we were the smallest group of people, and to now be one of the two people to lead out the team is such a huge honour.

“If my dad was around now, he would be so incredibly proud, because he always said that you would know you have cemented your Olympic legacy if you are asked to be a flag-bearer at an Olympic Games.”

Team GB Chef de Mission Mark England said: “Tom and Helen exemplify and embody the values of Team GB and our great country. They are dedicated, hard-working, talented athletes, who have achieved greatness in their sports and have captured the affection of the nation in doing so.

“They are both truly proud to wear the Union Flag and I’ve had the pleasure of seeing that first hand at every Olympic Games they have attended. It is an absolute privilege to name them as flag-bearers for Team GB at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.”