A road closure in Bristol will leave drivers facing 32 miles of diversions.

The A368 Bath Road in Blagdon, south Bristol, will close for six hours, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on Sunday 28 July.

Despite the road closures being very short, the diversion is long.

North Somerset Council has approved the work for Openreach to replace a pole affecting phone lines.

The A368 will be closed from its junction with Church Street to an unnamed road east of Score Lane.

Emergency access will be maintained at all times, but a 32.5 mile diversion is in place for drivers.

The diversion will take drivers through Churchill, past Bristol Airport, through Bishopsworth and Whitchurch and through Bishop Sutton before reaching Blagdon.

The diversion will take 'about an hour'. Full details of the diversion are here.