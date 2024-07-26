Five people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after reports of a stabbing in Bristol.

The incident happened just before 9.30pm on Thursday 25 July, in the Stapleton Road area, near Rawnsley Park in Easton.

The injured man, who is in his 30s, made his own way to hospital where he remains. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers at the scene in the Easton area of Bristol. Credit: BPM Media

Five males, aged between 16 and 55, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and are in police custody.

Acting Chief Inspector Tom Gent, from Avon and Somerset Police, said: “The victim took themselves to hospital where he continues to receive treatment for his injuries, which are fortunately not thought to be life-threatening.

“We understand this serious assault is likely to cause concern among the local community and we want to reassure them that it’s being thoroughly investigated.

“Our officers quickly responded to this incident last night, with five arrests being made within an hour of us being called.

“At this time, we are treating this as an isolated incident that is not connected to any other police investigation.

“Nevertheless, officers will continue with high-visibility reassurance patrols in the area, in addition to carrying out the necessary investigative enquiries required to seek successful prosecution against those responsible.”

Anyone who has information or footage which can help is urged to call 101 and give the reference number 5224194583, or complete our online form.