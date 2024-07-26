Park home owners forced out of beloved community as landlord sells site

Play Brightcove video

Rob Murphy met residents who are devastated to have to leave their homes

People living on a caravan park near Weston-super-Mare have been told they must move out and leave their much-loved community behind.

The former landowner of Sun Valley Caravan Park, in Kewstoke, has sold the site and a new company has served notice.

While it is on the outskirts of the popular tourist town of Weston-super-Mare, Sun Valley Caravan Park is also a permanent home to many.

Many of those living on the site assumed they would be able to spend the rest of their lives there.

Sam Hole is a care worker who has lived on the site for eight years. Her two-bed, ensuite caravan cost her £60,000.

She has now been given 60 days to leave by the firm which owns the land - meaning she must leave by September.

“I bought it off of the lady who owned the site originally. It was my forever home. I handed the money over and that’s what I thought," she said.

While Sun Valley is in a popular tourist location, many people there live there permanently. Credit: ITV News

Sam’s friend Christine Ogston also lives on the site.

Christine works in a hospice and her husband is recovering from cancer. They put their life savings into their static park home 15 years ago.

While they have managed to find somewhere else to live, signing a contract to move into a council flat, they say it is not the retirement they had hoped for by the beach.

“We just signed the contacts for a flat, three storeys up. It’s completely different to this. We don’t want to move - it’s heartbreaking.”

Struggling to speak through tears, Christine told ITV News: “I’m 76, my husband is 77 and he hasn’t got very good health. We thought we’d be here for the rest of our lives really.

“We’ve got so many friends here.”

Despite requests, the landowner, LT Management did not respond to ITV News’s request for an interview.

Residents say they loved Sun Valley due to its seaside location, which will be unaffordable for them in the traditional housing market. Credit: ITV News

A North Somerset Council spokesperson said: “We’re aware of the situation at Sun Valley Caravan Park in Kewstoke and the council's Homeless Prevention team have sent letters to all residents and visited the park with housing officers and an adult social care worker to ensure residents get the right help and support.

"The licence held by Sun Valley Somerset Opco Limited is for a Static Holiday caravan site that cannot exceed 91 static caravans at more time. More information about the park's licence can be found here.”