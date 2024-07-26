A martial arts loving teenager described as “an amazing young man” has died on his first trip abroad.

Ray Williams, from Bristol, had travelled to Thailand to train in martial arts when he contracted a staphylococcus infection.

The 18-year-old was treated with antibiotics and was on his way back to the UK, but collapsed on a layover flight.

He was admitted into intensive care in Malaysia, but died on Wednesday (24 July).

Ray Williams (on the left) trained at the Trojan Free Fighters Bristol with his coach Mario Saeed (centre). Credit: BPM Media/Trojan Free Fighters Bristol

Mario Saeed, who was Ray’s coach and the owner of the Trojan Free Fighters Bristol, in St Judes, posted on Instagram: “Rest in peace. My brother, you will always be with us.“Ray was a young man with his whole life ahead of him. He was an amazing young man, he helped raise money for cancer and was loved by all.“He is my brother. If he wasn’t at school he was with me, if he wasn’t at home he was with me, if he wasn’t with me then he was asleep. I don’t understand why his life was taken so young.”

Ray was training in Thailand after receiving the blue-belt just three weeks ago. Mr Saeed said that Ray told him it was the happiest day of his life.He added: “Our main priority now is to try and get his body back home to the UK.”

A GoFundMe was launched while Ray was receiving treatment to help support his family whilst in Malaysia. It has raised more than £15,000.